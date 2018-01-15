SZA, Mary J. Blige, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, More Win NAACP Image Awards

The winners of the non-televised categories for the 49th NAACP Image Awards were announced during a gala dinner celebration on Sunday, January 14, 2018, at the Pasadena Conference Center in California. Hosted by The Real’s Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, winners in 47 categories were announced during the event, while the remaining nine categories and Entertainer of the Year will be announced LIVE.

In the music category, several R&B singers secured awards including SZA (1), Bruno Mars (3), Mary J. Blige (1) and Rihanna (1) — Rihanna won “Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration” for her feature with Kendrick Lamar. The Hip Hop star took home three awards.

The One-Hour Live Red Carpet Pre-Show and Two-Hour LIVE TV NAACP Image Awards will air on TV One on Monday, January 15, 2018, at 9pm/8c, the national holiday honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For all information and the latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at: http://www.naacpimageawards.net.

The winners of the Non-Televised Categories in Recording for the 49th NAACP Image Awards are:

Outstanding New Artist

SZA (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Petite Afrique” – Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

“Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2” – Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Album

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)