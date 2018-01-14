Bobby V Launches New Single “Lil Bit” Feat. Snoop Dogg

Bobby V launches the new chapter of his career with the brand new single, “Lil Bit,” produced by long-time collaborators Tim & Bob and featuring rap legend Snoop Dogg.

On the bouncy, mid-tempo jam, the “Slow Down” hitmaker unearth past sounds to compliment his silky vocals as he describes his perfect lady.

“Mona Lisa got nothing on you / Perfect picture no filter on you,” he sings. “Girl, you know my style is complete / You be tripping because you just a tease.”

Snoop D.O.G.G. supports Bob with playful rhymes about a woman who just enjoys a lil bit.

The Platinum-selling singer inked a multi-million dollar recording agreement with The SRG-ILS Group/Universal Music Group late last year. The signing comes through Bobby’s relationship with producer Tim Kelley, who is now Head of A&R at SRG-ILS.

Kelly produced Bobby’s eponymous debut album; the project went on to sell over 1 million copies landing at #1 on the Top R&B and #3 on the Billboard 200 charts.