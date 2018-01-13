Mary J. Blige – Bounce Back 2.0

If anyone has that bounce back effect, it’s Mary J. Blige!

With a life of rough trials and tribulations, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul always seems to weather her storms in a triumphant way.

To help others overcome their own pains, the R&B veteran releases the inspirational and motivational new song, “Bounce Back 2.0,” which she first teased on Christmas Day via Instagram.

The emotionally-rich song intro with an empowering message which brings awareness to the Time’s Up movement, a movement against sexual harassment founded in response to the Weinstein effect and #MeToo.

“Ladies, let me tell you something / We come too far to lose,” MJB sings. “We’ll win this battle / We suffer hard for love.”

“Bounce Back 2.0” arrives on the heels of Blige receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I’m so grateful for this star right now because I’ve earned it probably three times,” said Blige. “I say that with confidence and not arrogance. I say it because I know that now, and I know my worth, and what this means.”