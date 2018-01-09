Keri Hilson Opens Up About Struggles: “I Hit Rock Bottom a Few Times” (Video)

It seems like Keri Hilson was on top of the world, dropping her debut album in 2009 called “In a Perfect World…” and following up in 2010 with “No Boys Allowed.” With the good came the bad, and for the last seven years, Hilson has been absent from the music scene.

During a new interview with psychic medium Reginald Lewis on Steve Harvey’s daytime series, “Steve,” the “Knock You Down” hitmaker opened up about her time out of the spotlight and her expected comeback, at times wiping back tears to share her story.

“I hit rock bottom a few times… I’m crawling back to walking in my purpose… In my power, and using my gifts,” Hilson said. “I think I had to give up music for a while. I stepped away; I thought it would just be a year. It’s been six, maybe. I realize now that I’m grateful for all of those years because I have built myself back up.”

Hilson further delved into her purpose and beliefs with more revelations via Twitter:

“I believe in divine angels in the spiritual realm,” she wrote. “Well, I happen to know they are real. But I also believe that God can awaken someone to be an angel in our lives…for a period of time, or sometimes just to speak a single sentence.”

She continued: “Angels have missions. For the good of OUR personal mission. Angels guide. Angels redirect. Angels confirm. Angels protect. Angels awaken. Purpose…Light. All we have to do is clear out our hearts, minds, & spirits to just…NOTICE. (When they are working…to KNOW when it’s THEM). Allow them the clear space to work for our highest good. Then ask God if you are not clear what mission or message they are trying to convey…”

In early 2017, during an appearance on “The Real,” Hilson revealed the working title of her long-delayed LP, tentatively called L.I.A.R. (Love Is a Religion), and she also shared the meaning.

“Love is the one thing that requires sacrifice,” Hilson said. “There are so many similarities between religion and love. If we believe this will work, then we will do what it takes, and we will be obedient. We will do what it takes to make it work. It’s religious. It’s like … you gotta be that committed to making love work.”

It’s unclear if Hilson will be making a creative change after these discoveries.

