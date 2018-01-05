St. Beauty Announces Debut EP, ‘Running To The Sun’

Janelle Monae’s eclectic duo St. Beauty has announced their highly anticipated debut EP, ‘Running To The Sun,’ dropping January 19 via Empire / Wondaland Records. Pre-order now on all digital retailers here.

Prior to the announcement, the duo released a sub-animated music video for the single, “Caught,” a song about cheating men. The song was used on Season 2 of HBO’s Insecure during episode seven (“Hella Disrespectful”). “Holographic Lover” and “Borders” were also featured in Season 1 of Insecure.

To coincide with the EP release, St. Beauty plans to unveil another music video on the same day called “Not Discuss It.”

Recently, St. Beauty joined Jhene Aiko on her “Trip” tour with Willow Smith and Kitty Cash.

‘Running To The Sun’ Tracklist:

1. For What? (Intro) – Produced by St. Beauty

2. Borders – Produced by Jon Jon Traxx and Nate “Rocket” Wonder

3. Caught – Produced by Jon Jon Traxx and St. Beauty

4. Tides feat. Deanté Hitchcock – Produced by RotoTom and St. Beauty

5. Poor Little Rich Girl (Interlude) – Produced by St. Beauty

6. Stone Mountain – Produced by St. Beauty and Jon Jon Traxx

7. Colors – Produced by St. Beauty and Jon Jon Traxx

8. Not Discuss It – Produced by Jon Jon Traxx

9. Seasons (Interlude) – Produced by St. Beauty

10. Lucid Dreams – Produced by Nate “Rocket” Wonder