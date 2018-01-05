Empire’s Jussie Smollett Drops New Single, “Freedom”

‘Empire’ actor/R&B artist Jussie Smollett delivers the brand new single “Freedom,” the first release from his upcoming album due out later this spring.

On the horns-driven offering, the singer/songwriter renders emotionally-rich vocals and introspective lyrics about the freedom to love and be whatever you want.

“It’s a song about complete bliss, not the fantasy or some false sense of security, but love in its most honest and pure form. Whether it’s love for your partner, your family, your people or yourself, when Love is true, there’s a feeling that you can literally fly,” says Smollett. “That’s what I want for myself and every creature on this planet. To me that’s true Freedom.”

Prior to the single dropping, Smollet took to social media to raise awareness and to broadcast his excitement about the song and forthcoming project.

“Tonight is the night for #Freedom. My official single is avail worldwide. So blessed. So grateful. So in love with this entire project. Thank you to @therealbtc & @goplaynyce for bringing me the song of my dreams,” he writes on IG. “I hope you all feel the love. Full album #SumOfMyMusic coming March 2, 2018. Love y’all.”

Jussie’s new album, Sum Of My Music, is slated for March 2nd.