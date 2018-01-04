Boyz II Men Joins Charlie Puth on “If You Leave Me Now”

Charlie Puth taps Boyz II Men for “If You Leave Me Now,” a song with lush harmonies and poignant lyrics from the pop singer’s forthcoming album, Voicenotes.

On the glowing acapella track, highlighted with finger snaps, the collaborators mesmerize with intoxicating vocals, sung with the right amount of passion and emotion.

“If You Leave Me Now” follows Puth’s hit singles “Attention” and “How Long.”

“The bad news is that I have to push the album release date,” Puth told his fans. “I’m producing this album all myself and with that comes a lot of work, and in my opinion, the album is not perfect yet. However, it will still come out this year, and soon. But to make it up to all of you, here’s the good news. I’m putting out a song I did with Boyz II Men tomorrow. And it’s probably one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. Love you guys and thank you for understanding.”

Boyz II Men also shared their experience in working with Puth: “Had a great time working with @charlieputh on this record,” they wrote. “Pure talent.”

Voicenotes is now due May 11.

