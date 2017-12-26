Video: Tiffany Evans – All I Want

Tiffany Evans unwraps a music video for her original and contemporary first Christmas song, “All I Want.”

In the clip, shot in downtown Atlanta, Evans rocks a black fur coat with green and black hair as she walks the street to celebrate the holiday season.

“I don’t really want nothing else for Christmas if it don’t include you,” the powerhouse R&B vocalist sings on the sultry song. “Waking up next to you could be my present / No one left all the cookies out but you.”

“I wanted to make a song for Christmas that didn’t have the traditional sound,” Evans explains. “This record is special to me because it’s my very first Christmas song. My fans have always asked for me to do this, so this is my gift to them.”

She also explains the record more to Rollingout: “It’s my first Christmas record. I didn’t want to do anything traditional. I like rocking the boat sometimes. I’m a dancer as well and I wanted that bounce. That’s how me and my family come together for the holidays anyway — food, music and dance. My production group The Assembli (myself, my writing partner GoTo, and a producer named WAV) did the production for the song. The Colleagues came in and co-produced as well and it just turned out exactly how I wanted it to.”

“All I Want” follows Evans’ collaboration with T-Pain on “Textin’ My Ex.” Watch below and look out for new music from Tiffany in 2018.

“I’m working on a new project that I’m excited about. It feels like a new beginning for me,” she adds. “I can’t wait to reveal it.”