Jody Watley – Like A Holiday

“Wouldn’t it be nice if every day was like a holiday?” incurs R&B/Soul veteran Jody Watley on her holiday-themed single, “Like A Holiday.”

On the inspirational mid-tempo song, co-produced by Watley and her longtime producer Rodney Lee, Watley aims to bring happiness to listeners, despite issues of the world, including political and social problems.

“Like A Holiday” boasts a traditional R&B vibe with Watley using her soothing vocals to issue a message of hope.

Listen to “Like A Holiday” below.

Watley recently wrapped a 10-date Christmas tour with Peabo Bryson, Ruben Studdard, Marilyn Mccoo and Billy Davis, Jr.