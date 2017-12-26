Jacob Latimore – Is That What You Wanna Hear

Jacob Latimore closes out 2017 by releasing the brand new single, “Is That What You Wanna Hear.”

On the sultry mid-tempo track, the R&B crooner tells his Ex that their relationship is “dead” by reminding her of a few things in the past that she didn’t do that his current Bae is doing.

“It ain’t the same to me / Is that what you wanna hear,” he sings. “It’s changing me, Is that what you wanna hear / She call me all the time, Is that what you wanna hear.”

He later adds: “Tell the truth, don’t lie to my face / I had to usher out your feelings my way.”

It looks like we can expect a project from Jacob in 2018!

Listen to “Is That What You Wanna Hear” below and purchase here.