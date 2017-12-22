Lauryn Hill Hit With Lawsuit Over Unpaid Wages

A former trombone player is suing Hip-Hop/Soul veteran Lauryn Hill over allegations of unpaid wages.

Musician Matthew Hartnett claims he was hired for a series of live recording sessions this past summer (2017) and was then invited to join Hill on tour, but he was allegedly cut from the fall shows before they began, despite signing a 10-week contract.

According to TMZ, Hartnett claims he has been compensated for his musical contributions and insists he is entitled to at least half of the value of his touring agreement. He is demanding over $11,500 in payment, in addition to damages.

Along with Hill, her touring manager and her touring company bosses have been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

They have yet to respond to the accusations.

It’s not clear which series of concerts Hartnett was recruited for, but Hill embarked on the Powernomics Tour with rapper Nas in September.