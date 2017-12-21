Cassie Says Take It on New Single, “Don’t Play It Safe”

Cassie follows up her G-Eazy-featured single “Love A Loser” with the sexy new offering “Don’t Play It Safe.” On the mid-tempo track, the Bad Boy R&B artist and model aims to entice her lover as she delivers seductive vocals about not playing things safe.

“All these rules and confirmations / If you want me, gotta take it,” she sings on the Kaytranada-produced song. “If we change the pace up / There’s no room for complications / If you want it, gotta take it.”

Cassie’s previous single, “Love A Loser,” was accompanied with 10-minute short film, which documented the creative process of the song.

Cassie has been prepping her sophomore album for over a decade — her debut LP dropped in 2006.