Malia Releases ‘Late Bloomer’ EP

On the heels of her recently released new single, “Simple Things,” and her West Coast tour with Syd, emerging R&B/Soul singer Malia unwraps the surprise EP, ‘Late Bloomer.’

Like her sensual and sultry single “Simple Things,” the project continues to showcase Malia’s intoxicating and soothing vocals, her rich songwriting abilities, and her knack for heartfelt, harmonically-rich melodies.

“I truly am at a point now where I am embracing my journey at every step of the way. Because when I first started doing music, I would get frustrated. I would think, “Aw I wish I could play this already and I wish I was doing these things already.” But, it’s not about that,” the Los Angeles based artist states. “It’s about every day appreciating where you are, what you have, and being grateful. I’ve started to embrace that more in my [new] mentality. So, I feel good, I feel calm, and along the way I’ll just appreciate each day.”

Malia arrived on the scene in 2015 with the single “Satisfaction,” and she continues to evolve as an artist.