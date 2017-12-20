Dallas Austin – Leave With You Ft. Novel

Grammy-winning producer Dallas Austin is shining a brighter spotlight on his craft with an official single under his moniker.

The music veteran releases the new single, “Leave With You,” which features vocals from talented singer and songwriter Novel. On the infectious record, backed by R&B, dance, and pop-infused sounds, Novel delivers blissful and lush vocals and melodies as he aims to lock down his love interest. It’s a song that is undeniable easy to consume.

“What we gon’ do after this / What we get rid of our friends / There’s something happening,” Novel passionately sings.

Austin’s music has appeared on the Billboard charts over 60 times.

Listen/Purchase/stream “Leave With You”: http://smarturl.it/q6xb8s