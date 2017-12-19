Christmas Music: Whitney McClain – Santa Don’t Cry This Christmas

Whitney McClain counters her recently released music video for “Cruise,” with a new visual for her freshly penned holiday single, “Santa Don’t Cry This Christmas.” In the clip, the 23-year-old songstress sits in front of the fireplace at her family’s home in Salem, Oregon, as she celebrates The Lord this Christmas.

“Santa Don’t Cry This Christmas” finds the R&B/Soul-Pop singer and songwriter celebrating Christmas in her own way, through her Christian faith.The song was co-written and produced by Ralph Stacy, whom she also worked with on her recent single, “Cruise.”

About “Santa Don’t Cry This Christmas,” she commented: “I actually came up with the song out of the blue in my closet. I really like this song because it’s different from a regular Christmas song. ‘Santa Don’t Cry This Christmas’ has a unique message. It’s a record about me coming to Jesus, and asking Santa not to be sad that I’m celebrating The Lord on Christmas instead of him. I feel like this song could also translate into more of a love song, too, for other people, even if they aren’t believers.”

McClain’s 2015 debut single, “Bombs Away,” racked up over 1 million views on YouTube, and her 2016 EP, Nothing to Lose, spawned three singles that each joined the million views club. She will release her sophomore EP in 2018 via Gold Dust LLC.