Christmas Music: Lisa Banton – First And Every Christmas

R&B singer/songwriter Lisa Banton releases her first Christmas song, “First And Every Christmas,” an original, heartfelt, and vocally-pleasing record.

The song is written by the Toronto, Canada songstress and produced by Herb Middleton (Faith Evans, Mary J Blige, SWV, Kelly Price, Usher).

“First And Every Christmas” is a beautiful song about being in new love and wanting to start new traditions, start a new family and beginning it all with Christmas.

The song may be under the radar to many, but after one listen, it’s definitely a record you will continue to play.

“First And Every Christmas” follows Banton’s second EP, ‘A.N.W. (Almost Never Was).’ Listen below or grab it on itunes!