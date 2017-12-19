Jonn Hart – Birkin Bag Ft. 24hrs

After paying homage to MC Hammer and his city with “Hammertime,” featuring Nef The Pharaoh & Clyde Carson, West Coast R&B crooner Jonn Hart returns with the new single, “Birkin Bag” featuring 24hrs.

On the track, Hart drips braggadocious lyrics about how he’s moving and celebrates boss women. “Spend it like your birthday girl go for the fatty / You’re the star of the show baby girl you deserve an Emmy,” he sings.

“Birkin Bag” will live on Hart’s upcoming EP, which is scheduled to arrive in February 2018.