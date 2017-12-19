Christmas Music: Bobby V – Holiday Love

Bobby V will make a great addition to your naughty and/or nice Christmas playlist.

His sensual and romantic holiday song, “Holiday Love,” is prime for your family gathering, and will be a great addition to your late night jams after the kids are asleep (wink wink).

“Santa gave me everything I wanted with you,” he sings. ” I couldn’t think of a better present than spend my life with you.”

“Holiday Love” definitely makes our list for top holiday R&B songs.

As previously reported, Bobby signed a multi-million dollar recording agreement with The SRG-ILS Group/Universal Music Group with plans of dropping his first release in early in 2018.

The signing comes through a relationship with Bobby’s longtime collaborator, producer Tim Kelley, who is now Head of A&R at SRG-ILS.

“I watched my parents work from very humble beginnings to make a life for me and my sister. They instilled the values of family, hard work and being passionate for all I do,” states Bobby V. “To get a chance to work with Tim again and show everyone what I am about is a true blessing.”

Bump “Holiday Love” below and look out for Bobby V in 2018.