Shalyah Fearing – I’ll Get Over You

Shalyah Fearing has a bright future!

The talented 17-year-old emerging singer captivates with her new single, “I’ll Get Over You,” a sultry gem that showcases her vocal chops — she does a balancing act between her low register and her higher octaves.

“To me, this song embraces the process of breaking up, hurting, and moving on, but still being pulled back in their direction and influence,” shares Shalyah about the record’s creative direction. “I want my listeners to feel that pain and agony, but also know that over time the hurt will subside. We’ll always have bitter and sweet experiences in life, but those can often come with fond memories mixed with lessons well learned.”

She adds, “My song talks about being hurt by someone you love and that is something we can all relate to, but eventually over time you will get over it, hopefully.”

Born and raised in Hudson, Florida, Shalyah began singing at just five years old and took up the piano just a few years later. At 12, she received a full scholarship to the Performing Arts Center in Tampa, where she went on to star in productions of Shrek, The Little Princess, and The Little Mermaid. At age 15, Shalyah penetrated the hearts of millions on NBC’s The Voice via Team Adam, making it to the Top 8 amidst an outpouring of critical acclaim.

“I want my story to inspire young people like myself to go out there and get what they want,” she says. “You have to work for it. That’s what I’m doing now. I’m working for it, and I’m going to get it.”