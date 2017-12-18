‘The Voice’ Winner Chris Blue Releases New Single, “Blue Blood Blues”

NBC’s ‘The Voice’ season 12 winner Chris Blue releases his brand new single, “Blue Blood Blues,” a soulful and emotionally-drenched song about hurt. On the record, the singer-songwriter reminds the world win he won The Voice by showcasing his undeniable and powerhouse vocals.

About the song, Chris Blue said, “‘Blue Blood Blues’ is about persistent optimism!! It’s about living with the choices that we’ve made in life.”

Chris will return to The Voice’s season finale on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 to perform the song live for the very first time. A deeply personal anthem about triumph in the face of adversity, it properly introduces his unique genre-blending style of Pop, Soul, and R&B.

“Blue Blood Blues” will appear on Chris’ forthcoming full-length debut, due out in 2018.

Chris Blue triumphantly emerged as the Season 12 Victor on Team Alicia Keys. Show after show, he captured the hearts of millions with his combination of raw vocal talent, heartfelt honesty, and brave vulnerability.

Following his victory, Chris inked a deal with Republic Records and immediately entered the studio to commence work on what would become his forthcoming full-length debut for the label. Drawing on influences as diverse as Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Shania Twain, Chris Brown, The Canton Spirituals, and Bishop T.D. Jakes, he artfully unites Motown, pop, and soul into a sound of his own.

Purchase Chris Blue “Blue Blood Blues”: https://republic.lnk.to/BlueBloodBlues