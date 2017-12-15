MAJOR. – Why I Love You (Remix) Feat. Shaggy & Rock City

R&B/Soul artist MAJOR. extends the reach of his Billboard-charting debut single “Why I Love You,” by dropping an official remix featuring global superstar Shaggy and musical duo Rock City. On the remix, the singer/songwriter switches up his flow into a choppy island style with the help of his Caribbean collaborators.

The original version of “Why I Love You” took the media by storm generating over 30 million-plus streams and counting. The heartfelt single was praised by musical legends Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle and more as the next biggest wedding song of all time.

MAJOR. recently wrapped up “The Rebel, The Soul & The Saint Tour” with Kirk Franklin and Ledisi. His sophomore album is estimated to drop February 2018.

Listen to the “Why I Love You (Remix)” below: