Khalid Drops New Music Video For “Saved”

R&B newcomer Khalid is showing no signs of a slow down. He continues his hugely successful year, which includes a platinum album and singles, sold-out shows, and five Grammy nominations by releasing a new music video for “Saved.”

The David Hedman-directed visual was shot in Mexico and features “Australia’s Next Top Model” contestant Nyadak “Duckie” Thot as Khalid’s love interest. Throughout the clip, the singer-songwriter reflects on his time together with his co-star.

“But I’ll keep your number saved / ‘Cause I hope one day you’ll get the sense to call me,” he sings as images of the couple appear on screen. “I’m hoping that you’ll say / You’re missing me the way I’m missing you.”

The song was inspired by relationships in today’s social media-driven society. “Everyone, including myself, we’re so wrapped up in this digital era,” Khalid previously told Genius. “Our phone is kind of our safety net. When your phone dies, you’re kind of fucked.” He continued: “The first time I wrote the song, and recorded it, it was with a friend of mine. He had a guitar, he was playing behind me, and I sung one take over the whole song. To me, that felt like my own voice memo. Every time I would listen to the song, I would try to listen to get over whatever problems or demons I was fighting inside.”

Next month, Khalid is set to embark on “The Roxy Tour,” which includes stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

Check out “Saved” below: