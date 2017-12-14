PREMIERE: Aplus – “Strangers”

R&B duo and singing sisters Aplus premiere their new single, “Strangers,” the second release off their forthcoming debut album, Pride Liberty Detroit.

On the piano-led offering, the Detroit-born songstresses deliver painstaking lyrics coupled with emotionally-riched vocals and lush harmonies about the trials of being in a relationship.

“We have the same address, sleep in the same bed, I wanna just make up, but you sleep instead,” the duo sings.

“Far too often we fall in love, build a life and relationship with someone only to start drifting away from each other,” Aplus states. “Someone who was once your everything is now nothing more than another STRANGER on the street. This is the premise of ‘Strangers.'”

Now, I’ve never experienced the long-term ‘stranger’ piece in a relationship, but I am guilty of going days without speaking to my other half. Sometimes you just need a breather and more time to process before you can make amends, and that’s definitely hard for your significant other.

Nonetheless, sisters Anesha Birchett and Antea Shelton’s offering is a musical soundscape for many struggling couples.

Aplus’ debut album, Pride Liberty Detroit, will arrive on February 9, 2018 via Original 1265 Recordings.

The duo signed a publishing deal with producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins songwriters in 2005, and then Universal Music Publishing Group in 2009. Over the past 12 years, these ladies penned and placed songs with celebrated industry notables including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Ciara, Candice Glover, Mary J. Blige and many more. More recently, Aplus worked with Tamar Braxton on her track “The Makings Of You” (produced by Rodney “Darkchild Jerkins”) for her new album, Bluebird of Happiness.

With that said, it’s evident that they were always meant to have their own spotlight. #TeamAplus!

Listen to Aplus’ new single “Strangers” below:

Find Aplus at: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram