Mylezia Focuses On Self-Worth in “Party Of One” Music Video

Wilmington, Delaware R&B artist Mylezia drops the music video for her self-esteem building single, “Party Of One.”

On the Ricodaproducer-produced ballad, the singer and songwriter shine the spotlight on herself as she aims to promote self-love, despite any challenges or pains.

Mylezia begins her first verse: “I don’t mean to sound too complicated, got some inner issues I am trying to face. Popularity so overrated. Isolation is my oasis. When I’m alone I feel free, I’m not a social casualty. No oh! I’m fine on my own don’t need a hero, I’m flying solo.”

In the clip, shot by Will Ngo, Mylezia enjoys some well-deserved R&R while focusing on the message of the song.

Ngo says about the video’s direction: “I just wanted it to be clean, focused on Mylezia, and intimate.”

“Party of One” couldn’t have landed at a better time. We all need to love ourselves so we can learn to love and share with others.

Watch “Party Of One” below: