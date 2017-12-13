Jesse Campbell – Ain’t No Sunshine x Christmas Time is Here

Former NBC’s The Voice contestant, Jesse Campbell tickle our souls during the holiday season with two new covers of classic songs.
The first offering is a sweet and intoxicating rendition of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.” Delivering the only way he knows how, Jesse glides over the track effortlessly, making for a great listen.
The second release is a remake of the classic holiday song, “Christmas Time is Here,” another heartfelt rendition.
Both releases follow Jessie summer single, “Can’t Live Without Your Love.” He is currently keeping up with a rigorous performance schedule and is also in the studio.