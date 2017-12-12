Ty Dolla $ign drops the sensual music video for “Side Effects,” a song from his recently released album, Beach House 3.

In the Ryan Hope-directed visual, the West Coast R&B crooner highlights the side effects of loving relationship that falls apart. He narrates the story through his young self as the happy-go-lucky couple folded over adult pressures, especially when a baby came in the picture.

Beach House 3 landed at #8 on Billboard’s “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums” chart as well as #11 on the overall Billboard 200. The project features appearances from Jeremih, YG, Lil Wayne, The Dream, Damien Marley, and more.

Ty Dolla will head out on the ‘Don’t Judge Me Tour‘ starting on February 21st at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. The trek travels through mid-April, making stops in major cities like Sacramento, Vancouver, New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping at House of Blues in San Diego, CA on April 5th.

Watch Ty’s “Side Effects” of love below: