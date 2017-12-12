The-Dream Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary of Debut Album With “It’s Yo Birthday”

Award-winning producer, songwriter, and R&B singer The-Dream have reached a momentous milestone in his illustrious career.

The multi-Grammy winner is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his debut album, Lovehate, and to commemorate the breakthrough, he issues the unreleased song, “It’s Yo Birthday.”.

Written at the time for a special lady, “It’s Yo Birthday” takes on a different meaning metaphorically this time around. “It’s yo birthday,” he sings. “We gon’ start at eight, you better not be late / We gon’ celebrate, I get the first taste / And we gon’ end this party in your favorite place.”

“On this Day 10 Years Ago,” The-Dream shares on Instagram. “#happybirthday #LoveHate #TheDream Love Hate Changed Everything! Like it or Not!”

Released in 2007 via Def Jam/Radio Killa, Lovehate debuted at number 30 on the Billboard 200, selling 59,000 copies in its first week. The now certified gold album featured the hit singles “Shawty Is Da Shit” featuring Fabolous, “Falsetto,” and “I Luv Your Girl.” The set also featured “Livin A Lie” feat. Rihanna.

At the time of the project’s release, The-Dream made it his mission to bring more creativity to music. “Music is uninspiring right now,” he explained. “The bar needs to be raised; a creative standard should be set in music. I’m hoping that the real quality in these songs shines through, and leaves a sounding impact on the listeners.”

In addition to celebrating Lovehate, The-Dream also announced plans for a new project. “Sextape Vol1 coming RADIOKILLA RECORDS 2017,” he adds on IG. He is also still working on the long-awaited album, ‘Love Affair.’