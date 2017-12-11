Mary J. Blige showcased her acting chops in ‘Mudbound’ by bringing fans into the depths of her soul, and it’s paying off.

The Hip-Hop Soul singer and actress was nominated for “Best Performance by an actress in a supporting role” at the upcoming 75th Annual Golden Globe® Awards for her character in the NetFlix based film. Blige plays the character, Florence.

About receiving the nomination, Blige told the LA Times: “Yeah, this is amazing. This is different because [acting] is something I’ve always set out to do and I wanted to get it right and do it right,” she said. “The reward that comes with this is this nomination so I’m grateful. It feels good because I’m being nominated for something other than singing. [laughs] I don’t even know what else to say. I’m just so grateful.”

In addition to the supporting actress nod, Blige also received another nomination for “Best Original Song” for the single “Mighty River,” with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.

“It feels so good to be nominated for both, for people to recognize me for what I already do. It’s always beautiful. And the song is very very important,” she adds. “The lyrics are very important. To have people recognize the lyrics and listen to the song, and to pay attention to the character and the song, it’s like the cherry on the cake.”

‘Mudbound’ tells the story of two impoverished families, one black and the other white, who are struggling to survive in the poverty-stricken Mississippi Delta post World World II.

The film co-stars Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, and Jonathan Banks.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe® Awards will air LIVE coast-to-coast on NBC Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 5-8PM PT/8-11PM ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Seth Meyers.