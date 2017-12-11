Mariah Carey Receives Golden Globe Nomination For “Best Original Song”

Music superstar Mariah Carey is celebrating after receiving a Golden Globe Awards nomination for her ballad “The Star,” the title track for the animated Christmas film, ‘The Star.’

“Thank you so much to the #HFPA for the Golden Globe nomination for ‘The Star,’” Carey wrote on Twitter. “As songwriters, myself and my dear friend and collaborator Marc Shaiman are truly honored. What a humbling experience to be included in this group of amazing songwriters.”

The music diva will battle against Mary J. Blige’s “Mighty River” (Mudbound), Miguel’s “Remember Me” (Coco), Keala Settle’s “This Is Me” (The Greatest Showman), and Nick Jonas’ “Home” (Ferdinand).

“The Star” follows suit with the religious plot of the film The Star, an animated feature depicting the story of the first Christmas.

“Thunder and rain surround you, but his love’s just a breath away,” she sings on the soaring offering. “If you follow the heart, follow the light, follow that star.”

Hosted by Seth Meyers, the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards is set to air live on Jan. 7 on NBC.