Leona Lewis & Dinah Jane (of Fifth Harmony) – Christmas Medley

Former X Factor winner Leona Lewis and Fifth Harmony member Dinah Jane collaborate on a “Christmas Medley” that is sure to give you shivers. On the duet, the vocal powerhouses deliver intoxicating renditions of holiday favorites like “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

The accompanying black and white video spotlight the ladies singing the songs in the studio while highlighting their energy and chemistry.

In related news, Wilhelmina Models hosted an intimate holiday event for Leona on Tuesday night (Dec. 5) at the new Mondrian Park Avenue Hotel in New York City. During the event, the 3-time GRAMMY Award nominee performed some Christmas classics like “O Holy Night” as well as a few of her own hits including “Bleeding Love.”

Check out some of the photos from the event below: