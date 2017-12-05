Charity Lockhart – The Reason Is Love

Charity Lockhart unwraps a holiday gift in the form of a new single called “The Reason Is Love,” which is taken from her new album, ‘Under the Mistletoe.’

On the Andy Gonzalez-produced song, which circles the R&B, Soul and Jazz genres, Charity warms the heart with angelic vocals.

“This song is what I live for everyday,” Charity states. “Using a contagious smile and knowing that my reason to live is to love.”

Charity Lockhart has been entertaining audiences since she was six. As the daughter of a Pentecostal pastor and a music teacher mother, she grew up immersed in gospel music. As a young girl she studied violin, piano, classical and jazz vocals and in college, she majored in music performance and music therapy.

After college she performed in Italy, Germany, and Switzerland bfore returning to the U.S. and landing the role of Young Melba Moore in the national touring company of “Still Standing,” a musical based on the life of the legendary R&B performer. “Working with Ms. Moore was an incredible honor and experience,” she says.

As a performer, Charity pulls from her varied experiences to create music that’s soothing to the mind, body and soul. “When people come to see me perform, no doubt they’ll be entertained,” she laughs, “But they’ll also feel love, joy and peace. I always tell my audiences, expect to be transformed.”

Purchase Under the Mistletoe: http://apple.co/2jATJOW