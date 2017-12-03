Miguel Drops Powerful Pro-Immigrant Music Video For “Now”

On Friday (Dec. 1), Miguel released his fourth studio album, ‘War & Leisure,’ the follow up to 2015’s ‘Wildheart.’ Accompanying the project is the politically-charged music video for one of the most important songs on the project called “Now.”

The visual was shot during a benefit event called “Schools Not Prisons” in Adelanto, California, a city the houses the largest immigrant prison population in California. According to the clip, nearly 2000 family members predominantly from Mexico, Haiti, and Central America or held there.

The event, concert, and Miguel’s video aim to bring awareness to the immigrant prison system and advocate for prisons to be replaced by community-based solutions.

“CEO of the free world now, build your walls up high and wide,” Miguel sings on the acoustic-driven record as eloquently slams President Donald Trump and his immigration policies. “Make it rain to keep them out / That won’t change what we are inside.”

“These should be people who are contributing to society, who have been here for years, built their families here, who have great values, who for all intensive purposes are the kind of citizens we want to fill our society with,” Miguel voiced in the video. “It’s just that they’re undocumented.”

Watch the powerful video below and also get ready to see Miguel live. His 34-date “The War & Leisure Tour,” kicks off on Feb. 22 in Portland, and will make stops in major cities like Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and Miami before wrapping on April 12 in Berkeley, CA.