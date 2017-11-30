Craig David – I Know You Ft. Bastille

UK R&B/Soul/Pop crooner Craig David releases the inspirational new single “I Know You,” another release from his forthcoming seventh studio album, The Time Is Now.

On the feel-good, electro-soul offering, featuring his friend Bastille, David invigorates listeners as he sings inviting vocals about enjoying life without worries.

“This gonna be a heavy night / Way too many drinks for me to start it,” he sings. “Never need to apologize / We already know we’re far from perfect / I fall to the curb / You laugh ’til it hurts / Who cares we’ve been here so many times.”

About the track, Craig says, “I’ve been a Bastille fan for a long time and we’ve been waiting for the right moment to collaborate. I’m so excited to release this track and hope you love it as much as I do. Hearing Dan’s voice on this kind of record is a special moment, when we perform this live its going to absolutely go off, and I can’t wait to play it in my TS5 set this summer.”

Dan from Bastille adds: “We’ve always been huge fans of Craig’s music and have become mates over the past few years after playing some shows together, so writing a song together in the studio felt completely natural. We had so much fun making ‘I Know You’ together, and I’m excited for everyone to hear it.”

“I Know You” follows the previously released singles “Heartline” and “For The Gram,” both also set to appear on David’s new album, which arrives on January 26th, 2018. Available for pre-order now, the project includes collaborations with JP Cooper, AJ Tracey, Ella Mai, Kaytranada, and GoldLink.

A music video was also shot for “I Know You.”

Craig, who won his sixth MOBO Award of his career for Best R&B/Soul Act this week, recently announced the “TS5” US tour, which kicks off in January 2018. The trek will make stops in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.craigdavid.com.

TS5 US TOUR DATES:

Friday, Janury 12th – The Ground – Miami, FL

Saturday, January 13th – Chop Shop – Chicago, IL

Monday, January 15th – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

Wednesday, January 17th – Roxy Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Thursday, January 18th – Tao Nightclub – Las Vegas, NV

Friday, January 19th – Slim’s – San Francisco, CA