British alt-R&B singer-songwriter ABISHA reflects on the demise of a past relationship on her latest release, “All That.” In the accompanying dimly-lit video, the budding songstress gets up close to the camera lens as she delivers the painstaking lyrics about moving on.

“The video for ‘All That’ is like a huge visual metaphor of the song, that’s why I love it,” states ABISHA. “From the red-lit room to the bathtub and being submerged in water; it all symbolizes the entrapment that you feel when the love just isn’t right. I hope that this resonates when people watch it and they feel the real vulnerability and honesty within in.”

“All That” is an appetizer of what’s to come from ABISHA. She spent the last few years honing her sound, and under the tutelage of legendary songwriter/producer Mike Chapman (Tina Turner), she plans to push the boundaries of alt-R&B.

ABISHA future looks very promising!