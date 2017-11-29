PREMIERE: Connie – Remember

Africa-based R&B singer Connie premieres the new single, “Remember,” a song that calls out the opposite sex for their selfish ways.

“Remember when you told me that you wanted me / Remember when you told me that you need me / Remember when you told me that it’s just me,” she recalls on the feel-good track.

“‘Remember’ is a song about loving someone who doesn’t deserve you,” Connie tells Singersroom. “This song is about a good girl who gives her all to a “bad-boy” who always finds his way back to the bad girls of his past. Some people never change.”

“Remember” was produced by Cape Town’s Kosher Studios and FiveStar Beats (USA), and will appear on Connie’s upcoming EP, a body of work that will represent women like her.

“I make music for women who show up to have a good time, young women who find music as an escape and a form of playful self expression,” she says. “My music fills a gap in the industry.”

Outside of her music, Connie has established herself as a businesswoman to be reckoned with in Africa. She is best known as CEO and brand developer behind companies such as CobeFit and most recently Connie Transform, which has received praises in Cosmopolitan and Elle.