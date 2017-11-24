Mya – Ready, Part II (Bedroom Mix)

R&B veteran Mya follows up her recently released offering, “Ready For Whatever,” with the new single, “Ready, Part II (Bedroom Mix).”

Utilizing R. Kelly’s hit, “It Seems Like You’re Ready,” as her foundation, Mya delivers sensual and seductive vocals, equipped for any bedroom romping session.

“Seems like you ready, ready for me to give all to you,” she sings. “So if you’re ready, baby I’m ready / I know what’s on your mind, and It’s been on mine for a while now.”

“Ready, Part II (Bedroom Mix)” and “Ready For Whatever” follow Mya’s 2016 independent and self-executive produced album, Smoove Jones.

Listen to “Ready, Part II (Bedroom Mix)” below and purchase here if you dig it.