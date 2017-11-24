Jordin Sparks Announces The Sex Of Her First Child

As previously reported, American Idol winner and R&B singer Jordin Sparks is married to Dana Isaiah, and the couple is expecting their first child. Now, the couple is revealing the sex of the pending bundle of joy.

During a gender reveal party on Thanksgiving, the couple told their families what they’re having, before also taking to social media to share the wonderful news with fans.

“IT’S A BOY!!!” Jordin confirmed. “We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list! @_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man!”

Dana also followed Jordin’s post with a sonogram photo of the baby with the caption, “I can’t wait to be your dad.”

Jordin, 27, and her 25-year-old husband went public with their relationship in July (2017) and eloped while on vacation in Hawaii later that month. Jordin found out she was pregnant in late August (2017), but previously admitted the baby news came as something of a shock.

“It was like such a shock for both of us, and then I started bawling in the closet,” Jordin told People of the moment she found out she was pregnant. Asked if they were happy tears, she laughed: “Nope, they were shocked, scared and terrified tears! I’m going to be completely honest. I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh!’”

Once they had time to soak up the news, Jordin and Dana says they are happy. “We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this,” Jordin added.