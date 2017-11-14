Wow! Jordin Sparks is Married and Expecting Her First Child

Surprise! American Idol winner and R&B singer Jordin Sparks has confirmed that she’s married to boyfriend Dana Isaiah, and is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the “One Step At a Time” hitmaker says her and Dana eloped while on vacation in Hawaii, and she found out she was pregnant in late August.

“It was like such a shock for both of us, and then I started bawling in the closet,” Jordin says of the moment when she discovered she was with child.

Asked if they were happy tears, Jordin laughed: “Nope, they were shocked, scared and terrified tears!” She adds, “I’m going to be completely honest. I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh!'”

Although the pregnancy came as a shock, Jordin says her and Dana are now happy about having a baby together. “We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this,” she declares.

Sparks previously dated singer Jason Derulo and rapper Sage The Gemini before meeting her life partner Dana.

“He came here to Los Angeles and we spent time together, we spent a couple of days together and it was something I’d never felt before,” she says of their connection. “I’d never spent time together with someone of the opposite sex that I’d immediately felt 100 percent comfortable with – it was a little wake-up call for me, I was like, ‘I think this is how I’m supposed to feel… no, I know this is how I’m supposed to feel.”

Congrats to the happy couple!