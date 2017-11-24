Equals Delivery Soul-Bending New Single “Husk” Ft. Awks

If you’re looking for a soulful lift, you’ve landed on the right song!

East London based duo, Equals, comprised of James Low and Ade Omotayo, delivery the nostalgic and captivating new single, “Husk,” featuring Awks, and we’re here for it. The combination of rich-textured vocals, reminiscent of the 90s, and superb production (soul, hip hop, jazz, and funk) will give you an infectious feeling from start to finish.

“It’s that burnt-out husk of hope that this time round – this time – things might just be different,” Equals says about the record. “Whether it’s a peng new club, the lure of Tinder lust, or Best New Music, it doesn’t take long for the shine to dim and for things to be the same as they ever were.”

Equals combine James’ forward-thinking songwriting and arrangement with Ade’s emotive and powerful vocals. Ade earned his stripes as a backing singer for Amy Winehouse, with whom he sung with throughout her entire career. He has since featured on records by Kindness, Matthew Herbert, Mark Ronson and Quincy Jones and is currently touring the world with Gorillaz. James took the more conventional route, grafting with bands, including members of Submotion Orchestra, who remain friends and collaborators. Their debut LP will be released in 2018.

Listen to “Husk” Ft. Awks below: