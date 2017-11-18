$20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Against Usher Dismissed

R&B superstar Usher is in the clear after a Georgia woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against him, claiming he had unprotected sex with her and gave her herpes.

As previously reported, Laura Helm filed documents claiming she had multiple sexual encounters with Usher. In her words, she hooked up with the music star on April 16 at her home in Atlanta, where she claims she gave him head before he smashed with a condom. She then cites another sexual encounter 12 days later in a New Orleans hotel room but claims Usher didn’t use a condom.

Now, there’s a twist in the case. According to TMZ, Helm told someone during a recorded call days before filing the suit that she only had protected sex with Usher.

After the new developments, Helm’s lawyer withdrew from the case, and her new attorney filed legal docs to dismiss the case. However, it’s dismissed without prejudice, “with intent to refile.”

It’s unclear if her attorney will refile.

Usher has been mum about the alleged herpes claims since they came to light.

So, what should happen to this woman if she was lying?