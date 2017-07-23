Usher Hit With $10 Million Lawsuit Over Herpes Scandal

The saga continues! A woman is suing R&B superstar Usher for $10 million, claiming he exposed her to the sexually-transmitted disease herpes.

According to suit documents received by TMZ, the woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that she had multiple sexual encounters with Usher. In her words, she hooked up with the music star on April 16 at her home in Atlanta, where she claims she gave him head before he smashed with a condom. She then cites another sexual encounter 12 days later in a New Orleans hotel room but claims Usher didn’t use a condom.

The woman decided to file suit after learning about a case where Usher allegedly admitted to having Herpes Simplex 2. The woman did not reveal if she has been infected, but says she was “exposed” and states that she wouldn’t have had sex with Usher if he’d disclosed he has the virus.

The woman suing Usher for negligence, battery and emotional distress … and is seeking at least $10 million in damages.

Usher has yet to comment on the herpes scandal.