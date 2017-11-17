Torey Lanez Says I Smoke and “I Sip” on New Single

Tory Lanez follows up the previously released songs “Shooters” and “Skirt Skrt” with the new single, “I Sip.”

On the bass-heavy offering, Lanez croons his tales of imperfect behaviors, which includes drinking, smoking, and living the fast life.

“I smoke, I sip, I drink / I’m supposed to stop but I can’t,” he delivers. “Wood grain, top down, switch lanes / I’m supposed to stop but I can’t / Dat whip, dat wrist insane / I’m supposed to stop but I can’t.”

Lanez’s upcoming sophomore album, Memories Don’t Die, follows his 2016 effort, I Told You,” which debuted at no. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“There’s definitely features that you want to hear […] definitely collabs that you wanted to see,” Lanez said of the pending LP.