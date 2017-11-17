Eric Bellinger Taps Wale For “G.O.A.T 2.0.”

Eric Bellinger taps friend and go to collaborator, rapper Wale, for a remix of his single “G.O.A.T,” now dubbed “G.O.A.T 2.0.”

The song sees the revered R&B crooner and emcee paying homage to the most important person in their lives — their significant others.

Wale kicked off the remix, insisting, “All hail to my favorite lady/ And I would elevate your name, but I’m saying you’re already an angel.”

Eric tells Billboard that his fans were the ones who chose to remix “G.O.A.T,” and when it came to selecting a collaborator, “my first thought was to hit my brother Wale.”

Wale followed up by praising Eric as “one of the hardest working people in our business” and compared the singer’s work ethic to the legendary James Brown. “If he could dance, he’d certainly be James Brown 2020. But he takes his time writing for other artists. Any record he believes in, I want to be a part of.”

The original version of “G.O.A.T” appeared on Eric B’s politically-themed EP ‘Eric B For President: Term 1.’ Listen to the remix below: