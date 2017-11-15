Fabian Secon – Haze Ft. Young T & Bugsey

Emerging UK R&B artist and producer Fabian Secon drops the mellow single, “Haze,” featuring Young T & Bugsey. Written and produced by Fabian alongside Lucas Secon, Chucks, and Mintman, with additional lyrics by Young T & Bugsey, the record puts you in a state of relaxation as you enter the high life.

Speaking on the collaboration, Fabian says, “Bugsey and I connected online many months ago and had a mutual admiration for each other’s music, so a collaboration was a natural progression. It was interesting as we have very different styles but came together to create something very original with an alternative folk-trap vibe. It has a strong sense of euphoria and talks about the loyalty and protection you experience with a loved one.”

Fabian’s career has been on a steady climb since releasing his debut EP, Don’t Disturb, last year.

Listen to “Haze” below and cop it here: