Deborah Cox Reveals “Let The World Be Ours Tonight” Music Video

Grammy® Award-nominated R&B artist Deborah Cox recently released the music video for her latest single, “Let the World Be Ours Tonight,” via Radikal Records.

In the clip, which seems like a green screen billing, Cox teamed up with fashion designer Marc Bouwer to wear several high-fashion outfits while animated graphics soak up the background.

New York City-based designer Marc Bouwer said he loved the lyrics and the feeling of unity in the song so much that he offered to direct the video. “The video is inspired by “optimism rising above adversity and negativity.” Bouwer stated, “I wanted to show Deborah going through a journey above earth because the earth is in such turmoil now with global warming and all the environmental issues. Let’s just take a moment and love the world we’re living in.”

Cox’s powerful vocal performance on “Let the World Be Ours Tonight” makes a strong statement about overcoming adversity. Produced by renowned UK production team Soulshaker (Mary J. Blige, Keri Hilson, Wiz Khalifa), the feel-good song sees Cox taking the lead on worldly matters by giving hope to all.

Included with the offering are various interpretations of the single from some of today’s top producers including Stonebridge and Damien Hall, Diamm, and Soulshaker.