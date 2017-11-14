Former Roc Nation Artist Chuck Adams (Range) Returns With New Single “Take Me As I Am”

Chuck Adams, formerly known to many as Range, thought he had the world on his shoulders before the chair was pulled out from under him. The talented vocalist went from writing hit songs for Roc Nation to receiving a life-changing opportunity in the form of a record deal, only to find out via Twitter that Jay-Z had dropped him from the label. All this while naming Jay one of his lifelong heroes.

“I remember going to his office,” he recalls. “It had a ridiculously long entrance. I walked in the room and he was sitting behind a big desk. I knew he was talking because I could see his mouth moving, but I couldn’t hear a word he said. I couldn’t believe we were in the same room, let alone that I was signed to his company.”

A year later he was unceremoniously dropped. “I woke up one day and someone sent me a tweet saying that my name was no longer on the Roc Nation site. It was over,” he says. “And even though I knew it was never the right fit for me, it felt like death – the death of a dream. I stayed home and just wrote the darkest R&B music. It poured out of me and was therapeutic. And once I got that out of my system, I found myself writing melodic songs and it felt honest and it felt good and I kept going with that.”

After a phase of depression and losing everything, Chuck picked up the pieces and got his career back on track. He has since inked a new recording contract with 300 Entertainment (Fetty Wap, Migos, Cheat Codes, Mainland, Maggie Lindemann) and recently released the brand new single, “Take Me As I Am.”

On the track, the Nashville, TN-based artist channels his musical inspirations in Hip Hop, Country, R&B, and Soul into a genre-bending, vocally-masterful, and harmonically-rich body of work.

Recalling walking into a local church and getting “unsolicited prayers because of how I look, all covered in tattoos,” Chuck says the record is about accepting people for who they are, not what they look like. “They don’t ask me questions about myself—not that it’s their business anyway–but they immediately judge me and come up with a backstory of their own,” he says. “Same thing with music. People see me and don’t expect me to be making music that sounds like this. But this is me.”

Under his previous Moniker, Range, Chuck worked with Ryan Leslie, Jamie Foxx, Ludacris, Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo.