Luke James Taps A$AP Ferg For “Drip” Remix

Grammy-nominated R&B/Soul artist Luke James calls on rapper A$AP Ferg for an official remix of his seductive and intoxicating single, “Drip.” It’s not a hot 16, but the Harlem emcee drops a few bars to extend the reach of the lush effort to a broader audience.

The funky and eclectic song ignites a feeling of sensuality, and Luke James’ stirring, emotional, and masterful delivery pull at the heartstrings reminiscent to greats like Prince, Marvin Gaye, and D’Angelo.

“Feeling on your booty, but I’d rather feel on your soul / Girl I know you ain’t Janet / But I like you in Control,” he sings. “Baby deal with your emotion; dive into the ocean / Everything is open; you’re the one that chosen.” Supported by a funk bassline and guitar riffs, Luke continues to show us why he’s the future of soul music.

“The song I wanted to create is something that really moves my soul,” he says of the track. “I want everything I do to be authentic and true to the time and space that I’m in.”

Luke’s musical success has helped him transform as an actor. He appeared in recurring roles on HBO’s “Insecure” and FOX’s “Star,” and a starring role as R&B singer Johnny Gill in “The New Edition Story.”

“Acting and singing are so different,” he says of his two passions. “In acting, there’s no melody to rely on. You have to rely on the action and reaction. It fulfills me in a whole other way.”

Listen to the “Drip” remix below: