PREMIERE: Drew Scott Wants The “Simple” Things in Life and Love

Grammy-nominated producer/singer/songwriter Drew Scott premieres the rich and hearty new single, “Simple.” On the offering, Drew gives us a velvet-like delivery as he sings about the basic things in love.

“One day you hate me then I’m your baby, Girl I cannot read your mind,” he sings. “Drifting and fading, tired of chasing / you’re a precious heart for mines.”

About the creative direction of the song, Drew tells us, “I think we don’t appreciate how simple life and love could be if we went back to the basics.”

He adds: “It’s easy to get distracted in this day and age of constant comparison with one another and everything. If we went back to the beginning and remembered those feelings, everything else would fall in place.”

“Simple,” available on all streaming platforms, pays tribute to 90’s R&B group Zhane, Marvin Gaye and when life was a lot easier.

If you’re unfamiliar with Drew, just know he’s a sought after producer/writer, who has worked with the likes of Teyana Taylor, Zendaya, Nick Jonas, Jake Miller, Dawn, and Fantasia.

Listen to “Simple” below: