Tank Earns Number One Spot on Adult R&B Chart With “When We”

Much congrats to R&B artist Tank!

The multi-Grammy nominated singer and songwriter topped the Billboard Adult R&B chart with his sensual single “When We” after 18 weeks.

“When We,” a seductive “how to” that will lead listeners to a night of high-powered, unadulterated passion, is lifted from Tank’s eighth studio album, ‘Savage.’

This past weekend, Tank made an appearance at the 2017 Soul Train Awards where he gave a show-stopping performance of “When We,” showing fans why he is the “R&B General.”

Along with “When We,” Tank will continue to promote other singles like “Savage,” “F It Up,” and “Sexy,” along with other hits from his catalog during his upcoming co-headlining the “Savage x The Soul Tour” with Leela James. The trek kicks off on November 14 in Philadelphia at the Theatre Of Living Arts and culminates on December 8 in San Francisco at the Historic BAL Theater.

Savage x The Soul Tour Dates:

11/14/17 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

11/15/17 Washington, D.C. Warner Theatre

11/17/17 Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury

11/19/17 Chicago, IL House of Blues

11/20/17 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

11/21/17 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

11/24/17 Charlotte, NC Liberty Hall at the Park Expo & Conference Center

11/25/17 Memphis, TN New Daisy Theatre

11/26/17 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

11/28/17 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

11/29/17 Dallas, TX House of Blues

11/30/17 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

12/1/17 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

12/2/17 Houston, TX Arena Theatre

12/6/17 Los Angeles, CA CA Belasco Theater

12/7/17 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre

12/8/17 San Francisco, CA Historic BAL Theatre