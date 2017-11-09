Report: Mariah Carey Lands Multi-Million Dollar Las Vegas Residency

Mariah Carey is heading to Sin City!

According to The Blast, the music legend inked a two-year residency deal at the Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel.

The eight-figure deal, the exact amount is currently under wraps, would see Carey launching her show in March 2018. The residence will see Carey playing various ranges of shows throughout the year with breaks in between.

The Venetian Theatre is smaller and more intimate than Mariah’s previous residency at Caesars Palace.

Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, is said to have brokered the deal before she jumped ship over the singer’s “behavior.”

As previously reported, a security company is threatening to sue Mariah Carey for failure pay, citing racism and sexual harassment.

It’s unclear who will manage Carey once she returns to Vegas.